Dodgers Move One Win Away From World Series With Dominant NLCS Game 3 Win Over Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Milwaukee Brewers, 3-1, in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series Thursday evening.
Tyler Glasnow tossed 5.2 innings of one-run baseball against the Brewers. He allowed three hits and issued three walks while recording eight strikeouts. Milwaukee opted to use an opener for NLCS Game 3, which turned out to be a poor choice with Aaron Asbhy recording just one out before leaving the game.
Jacob Misiorowski tossed five innings for the Brewers, allowing three hits and one earned run.
The Dodgers got the scoring started off early with Shohei Ohtani hitting a leadoff triple in the bottom of the first inning. Ohtani was previously 2-for-25 with 12 strikeouts before the extra-base hit, his first since the Wild Card Series.
Mookie Betts followed that up with a double to bring Ohtani home, giving the Dodgers an early 1-0 lead. The Brewers tied the game in the second inning, but Max Muncy made a huge defensive play to prevent Milwaukee to score another run.
In the sixth inning, the Dodgers broke the tie with Tommy Edman hitting a single to send Will Smith home and advancing Freddie Freeman to third. Freeman scored on a pickoff error by Brewers reliever Abner Uribe to give the Dodgers a 3-1 lead.
An impressive outing from the Dodgers' traditional relievers came in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings. Alex Vesia recorded two outs for the Dodgers as well as Blake Treinen, with neither allowing a run. Anthony Banda went 1-2-3 in the eighth with one strikeout.
The Dodgers bullpen has struggled for a majority of the season, but manager Dave Roberts turned to his "secret weapon" in October, Roki Sasaki, to close out the game.
Sasaki allowed a run for the first time in his early playoff career in Game 1 of the NLCS at American Family Field, but he was still trusted to come out in the ninth on Thursday.
The right-hander retired the side to secure the Dodgers' third straight win over Milwaukee. LA can now go for the sweep.
The Dodgers are set to take on the Brewers in Game 4 of the NLCS at 5:38 p.m. PT Friday.
