NL West Rival Pitcher Confident They Can Take Down Dodgers in 2025
The Los Angeles Dodgers seem almost unbeatable this season, boasting the 2024 World Series title and several superstar additions to the roster.
But, Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Kevin Ginkel is confident in his team’s ability to defeat the Dodgers.
“When the lights are on and we play those big games in the middle of season, they're going to give us their A game, we're going to try and give ours,” Ginkel said on Foul Territory. “But we can beat those guys.”
Last season, the Dodgers held a 7-6 record against the Diamondbacks. Although Los Angeles triumphed over Arizona in 2024, the Diamondbacks have taken the Dodgers down in big moments.
Before the Dodgers could hoist up the World Series trophy, Los Angeles faced a brutal elimination from the 2023 postseason. After opening the NLDS with a dominant 11-2 win over the Dodgers, the Diamondbacks swept Los Angeles in the National League Division Series.
“That kind of set the tone for what the future was going to be,” Ginkel said. “ For a long time we struggled against them, and to come into that series and kind of take it to them early on, I think it just kind of set them back, and it shocked everyone to be honest.”
Since then, both the Dodgers and Diamondbacks have acquired new additions to their rosters. For Los Angeles, starting pitchers Roki Sasaki and Blake Snell and reliever Tanner Scott reinforce their pitching staff.
Meanwhile, Arizona signed 2021 Cy Young starting pitcher Corbin Burnes to a six-year deal and added All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians.
“We're a better team than what we were a couple years ago,” Ginkel said.
The Diamondbacks will get their first shot at taking down the Dodgers on Chase Field in May when they host a four-game series from May 8-11. A week later, the Diamondbacks come to Dodger Stadium for three games from May 19-21.
