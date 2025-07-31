Dodgers Acquire Outfielder From NL Squad as Busy Trade Deadline Continues
The Los Angeles Dodgers are acquiring outfielder Alex Call from the Washington Nationals, per MLB insider Jeff Passan.
In return, the Dodgers are sending two pitching prospects to Washington in exchange for Call. It was later revealed the Nationals received right-handed pitchers Eriq Swan and Sean Paul Liñan in exchange for Call.
Swan was the Dodgers' No. 16 prospect and Liñan was their No. 20 prospect, per MLB Pipeline.
Call is hitting .274 with three home runs, 26 runs batted in, and an OPS of .756 across 197 at-bats this season. Against left-handed pitchers, Call has posted an .807 OPS.
The 30-year-old can play any of the three outfield spots, but the glaring hole for the Dodgers this season has been in left field.
Call, who is under team control until 2030, is expected to provide outfield depth for the Dodgers as James Outman was traded to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for reliever Brock Stewart.
Call ranks positively in Outs Above Average with a grade of 1, which puts him in the 73rd percentile among qualified fielders.
Call was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He was traded to the Cleveland Guardians in 2018 and joined the Nationals off waivers in 2022.
Call has a career .242/.342/.369 slash line across 277 Major League games. The latest acquisition for the Dodgers adds an outfielder with experience and decent defensive ratings to the roster.
