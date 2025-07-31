Dodgers Full Trade Package Revealed in Brock Stewart Deal With Twins
The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired reliever Brock Stewart from the Minnesota Twins Thursday morning.
In return, the Dodgers are sending centerfielder James Outman to the Twins.
Stewart, 33, is sporting a 2.38 ERA this season with 41 strikeouts across 34 innings of work. The Dodgers were pursuing a high-leverage, right-handed reliever at this year's trade deadline, and definitely got what they were looking for in the former Dodger.
He has a 2.33 ERA in his two and a half seasons in the twin cities, giving the right-hander a 186 ERA+ in 83 relief appearances for the Twins.
After the 2019 season, Stewart played in an independent league for the 2020 and sat out 2021 due to injury before signing a minor league contract with the Twins.
Outman has sporadically featured for the Dodgers over the last two seasons, playing 75 games over the last two seasons. In 2025, he has a .103 batting average in 22 games, with a .487 OPS.In Triple-A this season, Outman played 70 games and had an OPS of .970. He hit 20 homers and had 74 RBIs with the Comets during his time in Oklahoma City. Outman played his only full MLB season in 2023, featuring in 151 games while posting a .790 OPS.
Stewart is a huge pickup for the Dodgers, who have four injured relievers at the deadline in Michael Kopech, Tanner Scott, Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol. With Scott on IL, the Dodgers may need to shift recently reinstated Black Treinen into the closer role, opening a spot for Stewart as a setup man.
The Dodgers need a boost, as they are slipping in the NL West, and a little more bullpen stability would work wonders for them as they head into a series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.
