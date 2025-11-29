Dodgers Notes: Blockbuster Trade Idea, Padres Star Linked to LA, Kyle Tucker Prediction

The Los Angeles Dodgers are always active in the offseason, and are sure to make some deals before spring training begins.

One such move will surely be for an outfielder, and MLB.com's Anthony Castrovince drew up a proposal for LA. Castrovince proposed the Dodgers send three of their top prospects to the Minnesota Twins, who would send All-Star Joe Ryan to the Red Sox for another prospect. The Dodgers would land All-Star Jarren Duran from Boston.

Another potential signing this offseason is closing pitcher Robert Suarez, who has spent all of his time in MLB with the San Diego Padres.

"'Need' is a relative term for a club coming off consecutive championships, so let’s go with the softer, less pressing, more optionality-friendly usage of 'would like to.' The Dodgers would like to improve their outfield and find a closer," Andy McCullough wrote on The Athletic.

Perhaps the biggest name the Dodgers could land, though, is Kyle Tucker. Tucker is among the best bats in MLB, and Castrovince believes they'll bring him in before the end of the offseason.

Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news

