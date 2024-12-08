Dodgers All-Star Makes His Intentions Clear About Wanting to Stay in LA
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a huge splash in free agency by signing free-agent pitcher Blake Snell, but the team has been linked to several other players this winter. When All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado posted a series of photos on his Instagram along with Kendrick Lamar's song "dodger blue," fans believed he was giving a clue toward his preferred trade destination.
The speculation and rumors quickly followed after Arenado's post. Reports also stated the Dodgers have interest in the 10-time Gold Glove winner, which had fans wondering what that meant for two-time World Series champion, Max Muncy.
As the starting third baseman for the Dodgers, Muncy addressed the rumor mill on the potential Arenado to Dodgers trade.
"As long as I get to stay around, I don't care who they bring in," Muncy said on Foul Territory. "I think Andrew (Friedman) and Brandon (Gomes) know my stance on that extremely well. I've never been one that said 'No, I'm not going to play this position, I'm not going to play that position. I'm not going to bat in this spot in the order.' I don't care. As long as you put me out there, I'll play wherever they want to put me. As long as it means I'm out there on that field wearing Dodger blue, playing in that stadium. You're talking about arguably the best defensive third baseman if you look at his numbers. I can see why it would be appealing. To me, it doesn't matter. I just want to be there and help the team win."
Arenado, 34, is a Southern California native. The third baseman's latest post had fans wondering if the Cardinals would be able to trade Arenado to his hometown team.
There are reports that Arenado is willing to play at either corner next season to make a trade happen, but Muncy plays third and Freddie Freeman plays first. Could the Dodgers split the duties of third base between Muncy and Arenado? Or could Muncy be moved to second base, while Arenado starts at third?
The arrival of Arenado in Los Angeles would require a lot of shuffling, but it could be possible. Muncy's willingness to move around is a telling of how well the Dodgers treat their players.
One thing is clear: Los Angles is the place to be and every player knows it.