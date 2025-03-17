Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers All-Star Out For Tokyo Series, May Go Home Early for Unfortunate Reason

Feb 27, 2025; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) arrives before a spring training game against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts will not play Opening Day or in either game of the Tokyo Series, per manager Dave Roberts.

It has been known that Betts was battling an illness since the end of Cactus League play, which held him out of the final two games at Camelback Ranch and the two exhibition games in Japan.

The team is contemplating sending him home early as a result. The writing was on the wall for some time as the Dodgers skipper reported earlier this week. 

“I think that we’re really trying to be mindful of not just Opening Day but not putting him in harm’s way,” Roberts said. “He hasn’t taken live at-bats or played in any games (in a week) and not to put him in a position where he potentially could get hurt.

"I just don’t think the training staff would feel good about that.”

Some potential replacements at shortstop can be veteran Miguel Rojas, Chris Taylor, Kiké Hernández, or potentially Tommy Edman. 

If Edman slides over, utility men Taylor and Hernandez would then assume the position at second base. 

The Dodgers are a team that is built for October, and although it will sting to not see the three-time champion on the field in Tokyo, his long-term health is paramount to any regular season game. 

Per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, Betts was seen struggling in warm ups since the team touched down in Japan. 

Frequent breaks from ground ball fielding sessions with his hands on his knees and signs of dehydration were not exactly pointing to the shortstop being ready for Opening Day. Roberts also noted that Betts had lost some weight this past week as a result of his illness. 

“Really showed some fatigue, understandably so,” Roberts said of the fielding session.

As disappointing as this news is, fans shouldn’t let this hamper the excitement of what this season will be. 

Los Angeles is preparing to do something the baseball world hasn’t seen in a quarter-century by winning back-to-back championships. Although the season will start without Mookie, this move helps with the hope that he will be present at the end of it. 

