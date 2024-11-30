Dodgers All-Star Predicted to Sign $30 Million Deal With NL Rival
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler had a trying 2024 season after two Tommy John surgeries. Buehler looked nothing like his old self after having won just one regular season game and posting a 5.38 ERA before heading into October.
However, once the postseason rolled around, Buehler flipped a switch. Buehler pitched 10 scoreless innings in his last three playoff outings for the Dodgers.
As the Dodgers bullpen dwindled in Game 5 of the World Series, Buehler was seen warming up in the bullpen as closer Blake Treinen had already pitched in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings. The Dodgers needed a hero and Buehler rose to the occasion.
Buehler's ninth inning performance was a storybook ending to the Dodgers' postseason run. From the regular season to the playoffs, Buehler looked like a completely different version of himself. While the right-hander struggled with his command in the regular season, Buehler emerged in full form for October.
The tale of Buehler's postseason heroics will always be remembered in Dodgers lore, but his return to Los Angeles seems unlikely following the signing of free agent pitcher Blake Snell.
However, other teams around the league are prepared to sign the October legend as there is speculation that Buehler will sign with the Chicago Cubs on a three-year, $30 million deal.
Although Buehler may not return to the Dodgers for the 2025 season, he certainly proved his worth after a rough regular season. Buehler's performance in big games is a quality that other teams want in their starting pitcher.
The 30-year-old pitcher made it clear that he is the pitcher to believe in when the lights are brightest. Buehler was frank about his struggles in 2024, but expressed his excitement to take the mound in the most competitive series.
“I’ve had a rough year," Buehler said ahead of October. "There’s one thing I’ve kind of always hung my hat on is pitching in big games.”
Just a few days before October baseball commenced, the Dodgers and San Diego Padres met for the final time in the regular season. Buehler was the starting pitcher tasked with leading the Dodgers in the series finale against their NL West rivals.
Buehler helped the Dodgers clinch the division title with a 7-2 triumph over San Diego. The right-hander's 71-pitch outing where he allowed just one run through five innings was just a foreshadow of what was to come.
“This is what I live for,” Buehler said after the victory. "The team has carried me, and let me tread water for a long time, and it’s a nice feeling to have a good one.”
Though Buehler may not return to the Dodgers, his postseason heroics has garnered interest from a number of teams around the league.