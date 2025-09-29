Dodgers Appear Unlikely to Have All-Star Will Smith for Wild Card Series
The month of September hasn't been kind to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Amid the constant disappointment that the bullpen has showcased, All-Star catcher Will Smith has been on the injured list since Sept. 9, dealing with a fracture in his hand suffered about a week earlier after a foul ball hit him. Initial testing only found a bone bruise, but more imaging found the hairline fracture that may keep him out of the beginning of the postseason.
Manager Dave Roberts spoke on his backstop's status, but didn't sound too confident when asked if Smith can play in the Wild Card series.
More news: Dodgers Free Agent Makes Intentions Clear on Where He Wants to Play Next Year
“I’m still hoping. I wouldn’t say hopeful. I’m hoping,” Roberts said. “But obviously, if he’s not doing a whole lot, it just looks more unlikely.”
Last week, Smith spoke on what he still needs to achieve before being able to return, but has yet to cross anything off his list.
“At some point, I’ll definitely get some live ABs, not in games,” he said. “But it’s crunch time. Gotta go. Whenever I’m ready I’ll be back in there.”
It is most certainly crunch time for LA, and with the Wild Card set to begin on Tuesday, it is increasingly likely that Smith won't be behind the dish. In the meantime, the catcher position has been held together by rookie Dalton Rushing (who also had an IL stint of his own this month), and trade deadline acquisition Ben Rortvedt.
More news: Dodgers Make Surprise Pitching Move Days Before Wild Card Series
Rushing has been quietly finding his way after some struggles on offense since his call up. He has been batting .300 during his last seven games with a home run and three RBIs. Especially with a bigger work load heading into the postseason, perhaps Rushing can get more consistency at the perfect time.
Rortvedt has also been a pleasant surprise for the Dodgers, especially since next to nobody around the baseball world could have predicted him playing a role in LA's postseason plans back at the trade deadline.
With Rushing looking more comfortable on offense, and Rortvedt's above average talent on defense and how he has been framing pitches since his arrival, the catchers have no choice but to hold it down until Smith can make a long awaited return.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.