Dodgers Free Agent Makes Intentions Clear on Where He Wants to Play Next Year
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas revealed he wants to sign a new deal with the Dodgers when he enters free agency during the offseason.
Rojas, 36, began his career with the Dodgers before they traded him to the Miami Marlins ahead of the 2014 season. After playing eight seasons in Miami, he came back to the Dodgers via trade ahead of the 2023 season and has stayed in LA ever since.
"100%, yeah," said Rojas when asked if he wanted to come back to the Dodgers. "This is going to be my first priority, to sign here with the Dodgers for one more year. After that, we'll re-evaluate where my career is going to go."
Since returning to LA in 2023, Rojas has been a decent bat off the bench and a well above average glove in the field. Since coming back, the infielder hasn't placed below the 78th percentile in terms of Fielding Run Value.
This season, Rojas is batting exactly league average with an OPS+ of 100. He has seven home runs and 27 RBIs through 286 at-bats this season to pair with a .395 slugging percentage, the third-highest in his 12-season MLB career.
He had the best season of his career in 2024 (excluding the shortened 2020 season), posting a 111 OPS+ with a .748 OPS. He had a career-best 10.1 strikeout percentage last season.
With Rojas aging, Spotrac values the utilityman at a one-year, $3.5 million contract ahead of his free agency. As a veteran presence in the room and an elite defender, keeping such an important player at such an inconsequential price is a must for the Dodgers, especially with the departure of Clayton Kershaw, who will retire at the end of the season.
Before the Dodgers have to worry about re-signing Rojas, though, they will need to focus on defending their World Series title in October. The Dodgers have third place locked down, meaning they will get home field advantage during the Wild Card series against a team which is yet to be decided.
Rojas will look to assist the Dodgers in any way he can to prove his value and establish his spot on the team for the 2026 season.
