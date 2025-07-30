Dodgers Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands 2 Top Relievers for Massive Prospect Haul
The Los Angeles Dodgers are seen as one of the teams ready to make a splash ahead of the impending trade deadline.
LA is known around the league as a buying contender with assets to spare, and MLB.com recently linked the Dodgers to a trade idea that would land them a pair of high-octane relievers as they march towards October.
In the mock trade, the Dodgers get right-handers Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax from the Minnesota Twins, but give up quite the haul.
The would-be deal sends Dodgers No. 2 prospect outfielder Zyhir Hope, No. 8 prospect right-hander River Ryan, former No. 14 prospect right-hander Edgardo Henriquez, and southpaw Justin Wrobleski.
The return from this potential blockbuster gets a bullpen in need a 2.01 ERA reliever in Duran, and a 3.91 ERA hurler in Jax.
Duran has obvious benefits like a 100.2 mph average fastball speed — which is in the top one percent of pitchers — generating ground balls 65.9 percent of the time, and allowing a barrel just three percent of the time, both of which are in the 99th percentile in baseball.
Jax is in the 100th percentile in terms of getting batters to chase outside the strikezone — doing so 40.7 perfect of the time — and has a strikeout rate and swing-and-miss rate both in the 99th percentile of MLB arms.
Now if the trade seems like a bit of an overpay for the Dodgers, it's because it is.
Parting ways with the 20-year-old Hope, currently hitting .296 in High-A, would be concerning given the potential that he possesses as a future outfielder for the Dodgers. Ryan is recovering from Tommy John surgery, but threw a 2.22 ERA across the minors last year, and even tossed a 1.33 mark in his four MLB starts of 2024.
Henriquez is just 23 years old and was trusted with five October innings last year after playing in just three games in the big leagues prior to his addition to the playoff roster. He has yet to allow an earned run in the three appearances he has made since his return from the injured list.
Finally, Wrobleski had a rough start to 2025, but has been pitching to a 2.78 ERA across his last five appearances. The 25-year-old appears to have his best innings ahead of him, and it would be preferred if he threw them as a Dodger.
The pair of relievers are certainly needed in LA, but the cost of this trade idea would likely be a little too much for the Dodgers, especially when looking beyond 2025.
