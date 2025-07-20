Dodgers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands All-Star Ace, Reliever for 3 Potential Future Stars
The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the hunt for some reinforcements to their pitching staff ahead of the upcoming deadline.
With multiple injuries in their rotation and a struggling bullpen, the Dodgers need to acquire a starting pitcher and a reliever at the deadline. Bleacher Report proposed one trade deal that would land Los Angeles both.
In a trade with the Washington Nationals, the Dodgers would receive left-handed starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and right-handed relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan. But Los Angeles would have to give up their top prospects, including Dalton Rushing, outfielder Zyhir Hope and left-handed pitcher Jackson Ferris.
Rushing was the Dodgers’ top prospect in 2024 and was the organization’s Minor League Player of the Year last season. He made his MLB debut on May 15 and has been backing up All-Star catcher Will Smith ever since.
Hope and Ferris at the Dodgers’ No. 2 and No. 4 prospects, respectively. Ferris is the organization’s top pitching prospect. Therefore, trading all three players might be too much of an asking price for the Dodgers to agree to.
But at the same time, Gore and Finnegan are All-Stars that could solve the Dodgers’ pitching problems.
Gore earned the first All-Star selection of his career this season after accruing a career-best 3.02 ERA in 19 starts. His 138 strikeouts rank fourth in the National League and his ERA ranks 10th.
Finnegan was an All-Star for the first time in 2024 when he posted a 3.68 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 65 starts. This season, he has posted a 4.37 ERA and 27 strikeouts while recording 18 of 24 save opportunities.
Additionally, both Gore and Finnegan have stayed healthy for several seasons with the Nationals, which is a trait the Dodgers’ pitching staff could benefit from.
Gore and Finnegan are also cheap options for the Dodgers. Gore is earning $2.9 million and Finnegan is earning $6 million on their one-year contracts this season.
This trade idea would require the Dodgers to give up their best young stars, which might be something they are not willing to do. But Los Angeles is also determined to win back-to-back World Series titles and have several veteran superstars on contract for multiple years to come.
