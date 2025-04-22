Dodgers' Bobby Miller Named Potential Trade Candidate at Deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a few rumblings about their roster moving around given the lack of depth in a few areas on the field.
The 12 pitchers on the injured list aren't helping with the idea of depth on the team, but while Bobby Miller started his season in Triple-A after not cracking the starting rotation, he has since been linked as a potential trade candidate.
Aside from the pitching roster, second base and center field are two areas on defense that need help. Tommy Edman is capable of playing both positions, but has been starting a majority of games on the dirt.
Center field has been mostly covered by Andy Pages, but his bat has not been living up to the bar he set last season as he has a slash line of .159/.274/.270 with an OPS of .544.
This has caused ESPN's baseball insider David Schoenfield to look down the roster and pick Bobby Miller as someone he believes can be a deadline trade candidate. He even cited the many pitching injuries in his assertion that the young pitcher would be moved.
"Since players on the 60-day IL don't count against the 40-man roster limit," said Schoenfield, "the Dodgers currently have 47 players on the 40-man roster because of all of their injured pitchers. Some of those guys are out for the year, so the roster crunch won't completely happen until the offseason, but when Clayton Kershaw is activated, for example, the Dodgers will have to clear a roster spot."
Kershaw just pitched in his first rehab assignment game last week, and fanned a pair of batters in three innings. As he nears a return, swapping a Triple-A pitcher for more depth — or a potential lineup upgrade — makes increasingly more sense to have as much usable talent on the roster at all times.
After a shaky 2024 campaign, Miller was hit in the head by a 106 mph line drive in the team's first Cactus League game of spring training. In his lone MLB start this season, Miller struggled with his control, giving up six earned runs and eight hits in three innings. He did still manage to net seven strikeouts in that span, though.
