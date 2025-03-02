MLB Insider Confident in Dodgers Flamethrower Breaking Out in 2025
The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to dominate the game of baseball from all kinds of angles.
Perhaps one of the more overlooked areas of their MLB prowess comes from the farm system.
Los Angeles has developed many names that have helped hoist their eighth World Series trophy like the illustrious Clayton Kershaw and Will Smith, and before their departures this offseason, Gavin Lux and Walker Buehler.
With all the talent that has been acquired this offseason, CBS Sports insider R.J. Anderson believes that a minor league arm who made the most of his opportunity with L.A. at the end of last season will be a breakout pitcher for the Dodgers.
Pitching injuries hampered the roster for most of 2024. As pesky as these ailments were to deal with, it may have led to the emergence of the 22-year-old pitcher in Edgardo Henriquez.
Making his MLB debut in late September, Henriquez threw 3.1 innings in the majors before being called upon to pitch in October.
As Anderson noted, Henriquez may be the only player in MLB right now with more innings thrown in the postseason than in regular season play.
The right-hander threw five October innings in the NLDS and NLCS.
Another reason why the young fastball-thrower was rushed up to the majors, other than injuries, was his excellent play in the minors. Henriquez threw a 3.23 ERA over 53 innings, hurling 88 strikeouts to only 29 walks.
The Venezuelan-born pitcher has been in the Dodgers system since he was 17 years old and has demonstrated elite stuff. The timing might be perfect for this season to be the one that changes everything for Henriquez as he goes from a last-minute roster addition to an everyday reliever in L.A.
