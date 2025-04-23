Dodgers Breakout Reliever Named Potential Trade Deadline Candidate By Insider
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a few key moves to make despite a productive start to 2025.
There are 12 pitchers on the injured list and a center fielder is still needed on the roster. Andy Pages, the current Dodgers middle outfielder, has shown flashes of being able to handle the responsibility, but his batting average of .179 must be raised to start the conversation.
Tommy Edman is the Dodgers current second baseman, but has the experience and skills to play in center. If he moved to the outfield, an everyday man on second would have to be acquired.
ESPN's baseball insider David Schoenfield theorized every team's potential trade pieces at this early point in the season, but it's worth considering given the defensive gaps in Los Angeles.
Schoenfield pointed to the lack of depth in the dugout, and the injured pitchers as reason to make a deal.
Currently, eight of the 12 Dodgers pitchers on the injured list are on the 60-day IL. This kind of IL categorization doesn't count toward the 40-man roster. Three time Cy Young award-winner Clayton Kershaw recently started his Triple-A rehab assignment and is trending towards his release from the 60-day IL next month. Then, he'll need a 40-man roster spot.
This led Schoenfield to link right-handed reliever Ben Casparius as a potential player to be involved in a deal.
Casparius has been solid enough for the defending champions, with a 4.11 ERA over nine appearances, but it is certainly up from last year's promise he showed.
He debuted in 2024 with three regular season games totaling an ERA of 2.16. In the postseason, he pitched in four games, including starting Game 4 of the World Series, and had just a 1.42 ERA.
Coming into a season where he had more career postseason games under his belt than regular season contests was certainly special, but with a 10-time All-Star eyeing a return to the mound, perhaps a trade to get more needed depth and positional players is better for L.A. at the moment.
It is still a long ways to July, and an even longer regular season, so only time will tell what the Dodgers decide to do with their pitchers.
