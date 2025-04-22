Dodgers' Teoscar Hernández Could Do Home Run Derby Again Under One Condition
The Los Angeles Dodgers are off to a hot start to the season, and are doing so with the help of their veterans who carried them through October last season.
Specifically, Teoscar Hernández, who had career-highs in WAR, home runs, and even stolen bases last season, has been one of L.A.'s most dependable pieces in an already injury-riddled start to 2025.
More news: Dave Roberts Reveals Why Shohei Ohtani Will Be Even Better Now for Dodgers
Another career mark that Hernández had never done before was being crowned Home Run Derby champion last July. No other Dodgers player had ever won that title, but the first-year Dodger took home the historic trophy.
He proudly represented his new team last season not just as the long ball king, but also earned his second-career All-Star honor.
Hernández revealed on superstar teammate Mookie Betts' podcast, On Base, that he would conditionally be open to defending his title during this season's All-Star break.
“Maybe I’m gonna do it again. Maybe," Hernández said. "If I’m an All-Star, maybe. I’m not gonna go over there just for the (Home Run Derby).”
The Midsummer Classic is set to take place in Atlanta, Georgia this season at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. Hernández won the home run derby last season and got his second All-Star nod in Arlington, Texas last year at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers.
More news: Dodgers' Bobby Miller Named Potential Trade Candidate at Deadline
Hernández is hitting .250/.274/.488 so far with an OPS of .761. He has five home runs and 17 RBIs along with 20 hits through 21 games this season.
The two-time All-Star did catch the stomach bug that seemed to have been making its rounds through the defending champions like with Betts, and Kiké Hernández, but was only held out two games as a result.
Hernández has been having immense success against left-handed pitchers this season, batting .429 with an OPS of 1.407, but when it comes to right-handers, he is only hitting .186 with a .532 OPS.
The veteran will continue his effectiveness and working toward another All-Star nod, and maybe then can fans see another Hernández Home Run Derby appearance.
More news: Dodgers Manager Reveals Whether or Not Tyler Glasnow Will Miss Time for LA
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.