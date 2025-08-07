Dodgers Bringing Up Speedy Outfielder From Triple-A: Source
Justin Dean has paid his dues in the minor leagues, going from a 17th-round draft pick by the Atlanta Braves in 2018 to a minor league free agent pickup by the Dodgers last December.
Now, after four months at Triple-A Oklahoma City, Dean will have a locker in a major league clubhouse for the first time Thursday. A source confirmed Wednesday that Dean is heading to Los Angeles to join the Dodgers.
Casey Porter was first to report the news Wednesday on Twitter/X:
A standout in college at Division II Lenoir-Rhyne University, Dean had married his superlative speed with a knack for getting on base with the Dodgers' top farm team.
In 80 games with Oklahoma City, he slashed .279/.376/.434 with 25 stolen bases in 32 attempts.
More news: Padres Wasted No Time Telling Mason Miller They Don't Like Dodgers
Dean, 28, is listed at 5-foot-8 and 185 pounds. What he lacks in height, he makes up for with speed. In eight minor league seasons, he's stolen 237 bases in 291 attempts.
Dean has made 57 of his 72 starts for the Comets in center field; the rest have come in right field.
More news: Traded at Deadline to Dodgers, Former All-Star Reveals Advice to Young Players
It's unclear whether Dean, who is not on the Dodgers' 40-man roster, is being promoted to replace an injured player, or to serve as insurance in case another player is determined to need an IL stint in the days to come. The Dodgers are off Thursday before hosting the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.
More to come on this story from Dodgers on SI.