Padres Wasted No Time Telling Mason Miller They Don't Like Dodgers
Circle the date: Aug. 15 at Dodger Stadium.
That will be the Dodgers' first chance to play the San Diego Padres after the trade deadline, an occasion that dramatically reshaped the Padres' roster.
More news: Traded at Deadline to Dodgers, Former All-Star Reveals Advice to Young Players
Mason Miller might already have the date circled. The pitcher was considered untouchable in the days leading up to the deadline, before Padres president of baseball operations pried the prized closer loose from West Sacramento.
The blockbuster trade brought Miller and starting pitcher JP Sears to San Diego and sent shortstop Leo De Vries — the No. 3 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline — along with three pitching prospects to the A's.
"They told me right away, obviously, we don't like those guys (the Dodgers) a whole lot," Miller said in an appearance this week on Foul Territory. "I haven't really had a rivalry to that extent. ... Not a rivalry to the sense of, the Padres and the Dodgers. I'm excited to experience that.
"Definitely going to be a lot of eye-opening experiences going forward, just with playing in front of all these fans and playing in these big rivalry games that mean so much."
More news: Dodgers Wanted All-Star Outfielder at Trade Deadline, But Wouldn't Meet Asking Price
The Dodgers would have been happy not to see Miller at all this season.
The right-hander boasts a fastball that touches 104 mph. The Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets and New York Yankees were all reportedly interested in Miller, but would not meet the steep asking price the Padres ultimately paid.
More news: Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto's House Protected By Unlikely Source in Attempted Robbery
While the A's might be better off in the long run with the package of prospects they acquired, the Padres are better in the short-term with Miller. But their new pitcher is not invincible.
Miller allowed a home run to Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Tuesday on a 104-mph fastball, the fastest pitch ever hit for a home run since at least 2008.
The July 31 trade deadline saw the Dodgers make a couple minor tweaks, adding outfielder Alex Call and reliever Brock Stewart while subtracting outfielder James Outman and pitcher Dustin May.
More news: Former Dodgers Veteran Pitcher Signs Surprise Deal With Yankees
The Padres might have won the trade deadline, but the Dodgers will let them have it. They're more focused on winning the National League West — something the Padres haven't won since 2006 — en route to a second consecutive World Series championship.
Soon, the two teams will have a chance to renew their rivalry on the field.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.