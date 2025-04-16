Dodgers Calling Up Former Top Prospect to Start vs Rockies in Exciting Development
The Los Angeles Dodgers have 12 pitchers on the injured list as the 2025 season rolls on. The latest addition was a two-time Cy Young award winner brought in on a five-year, $182 million deal this offseason.
Thus, they need to call up pitchers to supplement the rotation, and according to Dodgers insider Doug McKain, a familiar pitcher will be getting the nod Wednesday from Triple-A.
Bobby Miller will once again take the mound at Dodger Stadium for the first time since last September.
Miller had an extremely promising rookie season in 2023, going 11-4 with a 3.76 ERA along with 119 strikeouts to just 32 walks. The following season did not see the same type of dominance.
Last year, Miller went 2-4 with an 8.52 ERA with a few stints back to Triple A after clear command issues during his 13 starts.
In three Triple-A outings this season, Miller has a 2.25 ERA and 11 strikeouts. This offseason has been a long road to returning to the majors filled with unexpected and unprecedented setbacks.
On just the 12th pitch of the Dodgers' first Cactus League game of spring training, Miller was struck in the head by a 106 mph line drive. Luckily, he was able to walk off the field under his own power, but still went through concussion protocol.
The physical and mental hurdles the young pitcher had to overcome have all led to him taking the mound Wednesday evening. It also comes at a time where L.A. is in dire need of another reliable starter in the rotation.
Depending on Miller's performance, he has an opportunity to go from Triple-A to proving himself in the rotation as the year carries on. It would be the opposite of last season's start in the rotation, to then moving down to occasional Oklahoma City stints.
The abysmal showing of 2024 and the less than ideal events of spring training are in the past for Miller as the only thing that matters is how he will respond Wednesday evening against the league's worst team in the Colorado Rockies.
The Dodgers are sending down right-handed pitcher Landon Knack to make room for Miller.
