Dodgers Manager Reveals Whether or Not He'll Move Shohei Ohtani Down in Lineup
The Los Angeles Dodgers started off the 2025 campaign with eight wins in a row. Since then, they have gone just 5-6.
The winning streak that started the season consisted of 45 runs, while the last 11 games have had just 40.
More news: Dodgers' Blake Snell Has No Timeline to Return From Injury
During the last 11 games, reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani was in a bit of a slump. Going into Monday's Colorado Rockies series, Ohtani only had eight hits and two RBIs with 12 strikeouts.
Monday night, however, Ohtani reminded the few people who forgot about his excellence what he can do at the plate. He had three hits, three runs, an RBI, and a towering home run to snap a Dodgers two-game losing streak and a bit of a cold patch for himself.
Manager Dave Roberts put any doubt that Ohtani would be moved down the lineup to rest after the game.
“I think we’d be back in that same position of having the lefties back-to-back,” Roberts said. “Also, I just feel that there are guys who are gonna perform better than they have, and Shohei will ultimately get those [RBI] opportunities.”
More news: MLB Insider Reveals When Shohei Ohtani Will Finally Pitch for Dodgers, And It's Shocking
Ohtani is a left-handed batter, followed by the right-handed Mookie Betts, and the lefty Freddie Freeman. There have been variations based on pitching matchups and player availability like Teoscar Hernández, a right-handed bat, batting cleanup or even swapping with Freeman to get the World Series MVP in the No. 4 spot.
Will Smith, another right-handed bat, is showing why so many around the league see him as the best catcher in baseball as he leads the team in batting average, on base percentage, and OPS this season. He's been splitting time among the Nos. 4, 5, and 6 spots this season.
Switch-hitter and the man tied for first in home runs in the National League this season, Tommy Edman, has been batting mostly around Nos. 3 and 6 slots, but he has also logged starts batting second and fifth this season.
Lefties Max Muncy and Michael Conforto have been getting more than a couple starts at Nos. 5 and 7 in the order and, further down the lineup, righties Andy Pages, Kiké Hernández and Miguel Rojas have consistently stayed towards the final two slots.
Ohtani and his dominant left-handed swing are one of the few constants in the batting order, and especially with Roberts' recent comments, fans shouldn't expect that to change.
More news: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani 'The Best Player in Baseball' Says Rival NL All-Star