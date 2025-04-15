Dodgers' Blake Snell Has No Timeline to Return From Injury
The Los Angeles Dodgers currently have 12 pitchers on the injured list, and have no return timeline for their newly-acquired two-time Cy Young award winner.
Blake Snell played catch Monday for the first time since the start of his IL stint, but manager Dave Roberts still seemed unclear as to when Snell can be expected back on the mound.
“I don’t know exactly. I think just kind of how he’s feeling, the recovery, the progression,” said the skipper. “The throw looked good, his arm action was clean,” said Roberts. “He said he felt better than expected.”
Snell made 20-30 throws from about 90 feet away Monday. As for if a rehab assignment in the minors is on the table, Roberts didn't have a clear answer.
“I think that’s contingent on how long he’s down for. The longer [he’s out], the more possibility. If it’s on the shorter side, then probably not.”
So far this season, Snell is 1-0 in two starts with four strikeouts and eight walks. Although it hasn't been an ideal start for the All-Star, he is historically a much better pitcher as the season goes on.
Over his 202 career starts, Snell's first half of the season ERA is 3.95. That's not bad, but also not quite the pitcher that the baseball world knows him to be.
Snell's career second half ERA is 2.32 as he also lowers other key categories when the season heats up. His strikeout to walk ratio improves in the second half from 2.39 to 3.11, he has thrown 71 fewer walks in this time, and has a lowered WHIP down 1.350 to 1.086 when the back half of the season arrives.
As for the lack of a return timeline, the Dodgers hope that Snell can get back to the mound as soon as he can, but statistically speaking, it may take him some time to warm up to his Cy Young-like form.
