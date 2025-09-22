Dodgers Catcher Poached by Braves Ahead of Postseason
The Atlanta Braves claimed catcher Chuckie Robinson off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers following his designation for assignment.
The Dodgers acquired Robinson earlier in the season, claiming him off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels at the end of May. Robinson spent most of his time in the minor leagues with the Dodgers, however made one MLB appearance with the team before being DFA'd, going 0-for-1 with a run.
Robinson was with the MLB team due to a brief injury crisis at catcher, as All-Star Will Smith suffered a bone bruise against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 3 and re-aggravated it after playing Sept. 9. Additionally, his replacement in Dalton Rushing also landed on the injured list after fouling a ball off his shin.
The Dodgers called Robinson up Sept. 13, and he served as the backup to Ben Rortvedt in his three-day stay in MLB. The Dodgers designated him for assignment upon the return of Rushing.
With Rushing healthy and Rortvedt tearing it up for the Dodgers, they didn't have a need for a third catcher on the roster, and especially wouldn't if Smith is to return before the end of the season.
The catcher made his MLB debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2022, and played 25 games during that season. In 59 at-bats, he had eight hits, two home runs and five RBIs. He finished that season with a .136 batting average and on-base percentage to go with a .407 OPS.
His next appearance at the MLB level came in 2024 on the historically awful Chicago White Sox. He played 26 games, recording nine hits in 70 at-bats.
Robinson's offense may be lacking at the major league level, however he is putting together a decent season in the minor leagues at the plate. In his 78 games in the lower levels this season, Robinson has a .261/.329/.363 slash line.
The Braves have a solid core of catchers already, however All-Star Sean Murphy is on the mend following surgery, so perhaps Robinson does have a chance to break through into the MLB team in the few games remaining before the end of the season.
