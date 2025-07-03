Dodgers Claim Infielder From Yankees, DFA Steward Berroa
The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed infielder CJ Alexander from the New York Yankees and designated outfielder Steward Berroa for assignment on Thursday.
Alexander spent less than a month with the Yankees after they claimed him off waivers from the Athletics June 8, and didn't feature in MLB for the Bronx Bombers. In six games with the A's this season, he went 3-for-17 with three singles.
Berroa came from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for cash in May, and has not made an MLB appearance in 2025.
Before his call up to MLB this season, Alexander performed well for the Las Vegas Aviators, the A's Triple-A affiliate. He had a .857 OPS through 42 games with 10 home runs and 33 runs batted in.
In the Yankees organization he struggled at the plate, however, posting a sub-.500 OPS through 13 games. The Dodgers could be scouring the league for infield depth after All-Star third baseman Max Muncy left Wednesday's game in the sixth inning with a gruesome looking knee injury.
The Dodgers lead the NL West by 8.5 games, and had the best record in baseball after their comeback win against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. They'll hope to maintain their position at the top of the league to become the first team to defend their World Series title since 2000.
