Dodgers Add Former Yankees Pitcher to Roster
The Dodgers claimed Yankees pitcher Yoendrys Gomez off waivers from the New York Yankees on Friday.
Gomez, a right-handed reliever, had made six appearances with the Yankees this season, going 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA across 10 innings, all in relief. He struck out five batters and walked nine while allowing four runs (three earned) for the Bronx Bombers.
The Yankees designated Gomez for assignment on Tuesday, when they selected the contract of veteran left-handed reliever Tyler Matzek.
In parts of three seasons (2023-25) with the Yankees, Gomez has made 12 relief appearances. He has a 3.09 career ERA despite his poor walk (16) to strikeout (19) ratio in 23.1 major league innings.
Gomez was the No. 26 prospect in the Yankees organization when he was promoted to the major league for ths first time in Sept. 2023. He had spent the entire season to that point with the Somerset Patriots, New York's Double-A affiliate.
Gomez, 25, did not make an appearance in the 2024 postseason, when the Yankees reached the World Series before losing to the Dodgers in five games.
When Gomez broke camp with the Yankees in March, it was his first-ever Opening Day roster selection. With the Dodgers, Gomez is expected to report to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Last year, Gomez was optioned and recalled by the Yankees on four separate occasions.
The Yankees signed Gomez as an amateur out of Venezuela in 2016. Of his 101 minor league appearances since then, 96 have come as a starter, suggesting Gomez has the potential to either start or contribute as a multi-inning reliever with his new organization.
Last year with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Gomez went 3-5 with a 3.67 ERA in 23 games (21 starts). He struck out 93 batters and walked 39 in 83.1 innings. That was his first exposure to the minor leagues' highest level.
The Dodgers' bullpen has a middling 4.08 ERA (18th in MLB) through Thursday. Their walk rate (3.31 per nine innings) ranks 12th among the 30 major league teams. Some of their struggles can be attributed to injuries to Blake Treinen, Michael Kopech and Brusdar Graterol, three veterans who are expected to be key contributors when they return.
Dodgers starting pitchers have the worst walk rate in baseball (4.74 per nine innings).
The Dodgers host the Pittsburgh Pirates for three games beginning Friday at Dodger Stadium.
