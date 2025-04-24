Former Dodgers Pitcher Looking to Make MLB Comeback, Drawing Interest From Teams
Rich Hill and comebacks go hand in hand.
The former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher has twice returned to the major leagues from detours few major leaguers make in the middle of their careers — once to independent ball in 2015, and again last year when he coached his son's Little League team in Massachusetts before signing with the Boston Red Sox.
Now 45, Hill still hasn't called it quits, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.
"Big thanks to Rich Hill for coming in and doing a Q&A with my comm class at (Boston College) tonight," Cotillo wrote on Twitter/X on Tuesday, "and for those wondering: he's working out, still throwing, feels great and wants to sign with a team soon. Couple teams expressing serious interest, including one in AL East (not Red Sox)."
Hill is 90-74 with a 4.01 ERA in a professional career that began in 2002 — before several current major leaguers were born.
Hill made his major league debut in 2005 with the Chicago Cubs. His next major league appearance will give him 21 seasons of big league experience. Although his fastball averaged 86.2 mph across four appearances last year, he managed to record five strikeouts in 3.2 innings while not allowing a run in three of his four appearances out of the Red Sox bullpen.
Hill made 69 of his 386 career appearances for the Dodgers from 2016-19. The Dodgers signed Hill to his first big free agent contract (three years, $48 million) after the 2016 season. He was 36 years old at the time.
Last year, Hill deliberately signed late to spend time with his family and potentially join a playoff team. The Massachusetts native signed with his hometown Red Sox — for the eighth time, remarkably — in August 2024.
Although he was eventually called up to the majors, Hill was released in early September. The Red Sox fell short of making the postseason, too.
Hill would almost certainly return to the majors as a relief pitcher, although he did start five games for the San Diego Padres in 2023. In 32 games (27 starts) that year, Hill went 7-10 with a 4.76 ERA for the Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates.
Hill would not merely be the oldest player to appear in a major league game this season if he returns. He's been the oldest player to appear in an MLB game each of the last three seasons.
Although he's never led the league in a major statistical category, Hill's perseverance — and his Players' Weekend jersey — have made him a fan favorite wherever he has pitched.
