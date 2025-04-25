Jon Hamm Lends Voice to New Dodgers Murder-Mystery
What do Jon Hamm, Omar Epps, the Dodgers, and murder have in common?
Plenty, thanks to a new murder-mystery audiobook released Thursday on Audible, titled The Big Fix: A Jack Bergin Mystery.
According to the series description, "Jon Hamm returns as intrepid private eye Jack Bergin in this thrilling, hard-boiled Audible Original series. Set against the backdrop of the real-life battle to bring the Brooklyn Dodgers to Los Angeles, Bergin investigates a brutal murder at the request of an old flame (Ana de la Reguera), and uncovers a deadly conspiracy to forcefully evict a Mexican-American community. Created by writer/executive producer John Mankiewicz, directed by Aaron Lipstadt and featuring a star-studded cast, including Erin Moriarty, Omar Epps, and Alia Shawkat, The Big Fix: A Jack Bergin Mystery is a gritty and winding tale that delivers both meaning and mayhem with a solid punch."
Hamm, a baseball fan from his youth in St. Louis, told CNN's Alli Rosenbloom: “L.A. has a fascinating history. There’s so much of it that people just don’t talk about because it’s a little problematic and because it’s been kind of bulldozed, literally and figuratively, in the name of progress.”
Before it became known as Chávez Ravine, the section of Los Angeles the Dodgers call home was a collection of neighborhoods — La Loma, Palo Verde, and Bishop — that housed a vibrant Mexican-American community in the early and mid-20th century.
The city of Los Angeles, under the guise of urban renewal, used eminent domain to clear the land, initially promising to build public housing. However, due to Cold War-era fears of socialism and changing political tides, the housing plan was scrapped.
Eventually, the land was handed over to Walter O'Malley and the Brooklyn Dodgers, who were looking to relocate to Los Angeles. The construction of Dodger Stadium came at the cost of bulldozed homes, torn-up communities, and deep-rooted trauma for those who were displaced.
Hamm told CNN he wanted to explore this history in lending his voice to the new Jack Bergin installment.
“To ignore it is to pretend that it never happened and to pretend it never happened means you don’t learn from it, and if you don’t learn from it, you’re going to do it again,” Hamm told Rosenbloom.
Although he's an avowed Cardinals fan, Hamm has been no stranger to Dodger Stadium over the years. He attended the 2024 World Series, the 2022 All-Star Game, and various regular season games.
