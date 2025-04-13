Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman Surprisingly Out of Lineup Again for Series Finale vs Cubs
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced they will be without Freddie Freeman in the lineup Sunday, less than 24 hours after suffering the worst home loss in franchise history.
Freeman missed nine games due to tweaking his surgically repaired ankle but returned to the Dodgers for a pair of home contests, including his own bobblehead night Friday evening.
Kiké Hernández will be assuming the first baseman responsibilities once again in his absence.
There is some more lineup shuffling as Miguel Rojas will takeover second base while Tommy Edman moves back to center field. Andy Pages is also absent from Sunday's lineup.
