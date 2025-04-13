Dodgers Manager Hints at LA Calling Up Former Top Prospect Pitcher
The Los Angeles Dodgers have just suffered their worst home loss in franchise history, losing to the Chicago Cubs, 16-0.
On top of this historic defeat, the pitching ailments that nagged at the Dodgers for seemingly all of 2024 are making their way back in 2025. There are already 12 pitchers on the injured list, and most recently, this includes two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell.
In his absense, Justin Wrobleski and Landon Knack have been called up in his place. Wrobleski didn't last on the team for much longer than his abysmal start before being sent back to Triple-A, and Knack's latest performance didn't exactly spell long-term stability in the dugout.
Dodgers beat writer Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register may have found a clue as to who else will step up in the rotation.
As Wednesday's series finale against the Colorado Rockies still doesn't have a starter listed, Plunkett started to make a few connections based on Dave Roberts' answer to Bobby Miller being pulled after 2.1 innings in Triple-A.
"Was he?" said Roberts, "That's interesting."
Plunkett claimed that Roberts was feigning ignorance, thus setting up speculation for Miller to make his way back to the Dodgers.
Miller had a rough 2024 after a promising rookie campaign the year prior. He finished the year with a 2-4 record over 13 starts, logging an 8.52 ERA over 56 innings.
This offseason was supposed to be the start of a bounce back year for Miller, but in the Dodgers spring training debut, the young pitcher was hit in the head with a 106 mph line drive on his 12th pitch of the game.
After such a scary moment, Miller was able to walk off the field under his own power, but it added a new wrinkle to his recovery process.
If the dots that Plunkett is connecting prove to be true, Miller will have a chance to prove himself yet again on the Dodgers.
