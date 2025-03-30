ESPN Insider Has Bold Prediction for Dodgers 2025 Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to make all kinds of history in 2025.
With a newly retooled roster and all the talent in the world assembled on one team, an MLB insider predicts that the Dodgers will make more history, even though the only thing this team is eyeing will be 11 wins in October.
More news: Dodgers Superstar Out for Dodgers vs Tigers Series Finale
ESPN MLB insider David Schoenfield predicted that the Dodgers will have the lowest ERA+ of the live ball era — since 1920.
ERA+, or Adjusted Earned Run Average, takes one's ERA and normalizes it across the league, factoring in external factors like ballparks and opponents. The league average would be 100 and if someone was 50 percent better than league average, their score would then be 150.
If the Dodgers achieve this, they would be joining a prestigious list capped off by themselves as Los Angeles owns the three lowest ERA+ totals.
The 2020 Dodgers are at No. 3 with a combined mark of 146, the 2022 team is ahead of them with 145, and the current leaders are the 2021 Dodgers with 140.
More news: Does Kiké Hernandez Have Same Illness as Mookie Betts for Dodgers?
The Dodgers can make a pretty good case for setting this record by just glancing at their pitching roster.
Cy Young award winners, MVPs, and some of the league's most feared arms have all joined a formidable pitching roster.
A major addition to the starting rotation is two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell.
He has a career ERA of 3.19 and a career ERA+ of 128 (28 percent better than league average). Especially after having spent last season as a member of the rival San Francisco Giants, Snell is looking to have another major year, as he already got the domestic Opening Day win for L.A.
Another key addition to the rotation is someone who has been at the lips of the baseball world seemingly all offseason long, Roki Sasaki.
Sasaki has had two uncharacteristic starts in the majors, butt in Nippon Professional Baseball, the 23-year-old has a career 2.10 ERA.
The Dodgers can only hope that this new look rotation, as well as their existing All-Stars on the roster, will keep their ERAs low and their expectations high.
More news: Dodgers Predicted to Shockingly Move On From $60 Million All-Star
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.