Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Provides Exciting Update on Return Timeline
Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw will open the season on the 60-day injured list, but is eligible to return in late May.
Kershaw underwent two offseason surgeries after being sidelined in August because of a bone spur in his toe. Now, the future Hall of Famer is hoping to return to the mound fairly early in the 2025 season.
The three-time Cy Young winner gave a positive update on his timeline to return.
“It’s getting there. I wouldn’t say it’s perfect. But definitely getting there,” Kershaw said of his recovery so far. “I think overall it’s good progress. I’m not going to be happy until I’m out on the mound. But I think everybody – doctors and training staff – would say I’m doing what I need to be doing.
“It feels way better than it did. It’s getting there. I don’t know if I would say it’s where I want it but it’s getting there. Overall I’m encouraged. Just need to learn how to pitch again. But I’ve still got a few weeks to figure it out.”
On Saturday, Kershaw is set to face live hitters for the first time, a major step in his throwing progression. The southpaw did add he remains uncertain about a firm date for his return, given the ambiguity of his recovery from foot surgery.
“The foot I think takes – I don’t even want to guess on what the timeline is like,” he said Friday. “There have been other guys who’ve had the foot surgery. But some things are always a little bit different. There’s been only one or two baseball players that have had this surgery. It’s just kind of hard to guess when it heals compared to when you feel good enough to push off a mound. Kind of the timeline I’ve said before is kind of what we’ve all decided on.”
