Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Says MLB Has Best All-Star Game
The MLB All-Star Game consistently delivers incredible moments that both fans and players will remember for years to come.
Los Angeles Dodgers future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw, the Commissioner's picks as an honorary selection this season, secured two outs including a strikeout before being met by a thunderous ovation from Truist Park upon his exit from the game.
The southpaw spoke on why baseball's celebration of its brightest stars is the best among the wide world of sports.
“The All-Star Game, it can be hard at times for the players," Kershaw said. “It's a lot of travel. It's a lot of stress, chaos, family, all the stuff. But it's meaningful. It's impactful for the game. It's important for the game.
“We have the best All-Star Game of any sport. We do have the best product. So, to be here, to realize your responsibility in the sport is important. We have Shohei [Ohtani] here. We have Aaron Judge here. We have all these guys that represent the game really, really well, so we get to showcase that and be part of that is important.
“I was super honored to be a part of it."
The NFL's All-Star game, the Pro Bowl, is scheduled after the postseason and before the championship. It usually has trouble getting the game's biggest stars, and doesn't include those competing in the Super Bowl one week later (since 2010). In an effort to entice more players and make the exhibition safer, it has since shifted to flag football starting in the 2023 edition of the celebration.
The NBA has long been at the center of controversy given the obvious lack of effort given in their All-Star Game, but in the most recent iteration, tried a tournament-style scrimmage which seemed to signal that they are moving in a better direction.
Baseball once again proved Kershaw's point as the Tuesday evening contest was tied after the ninth inning and moved to a home run 'swing-off' between the two leagues. The NL won in an exciting end to an incredible celebration of the game's elite.
