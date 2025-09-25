Dodgers Continue NL West Dominance, Clinch Division Over Padres Yet Again
The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched their 12th NL West division title in the last 13 seasons with a 8-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.
Despite a late push from the San Diego Padres and the Dodgers' late-season struggles, the lead they had built up was too large for their rivals to overcome. This is the Dodgers' fourth consecutive season winning the NL West.
The Dodgers jumped out to a huge early lead in the second inning, as first baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Andy Pages hit back-to-back solo shots to kick off the inning before shortstop Mookie Betts shot a two-run single into left field to score two more.
Shohei Ohtani and Freeman doubled the Dodgers' lead in the top of the fourth inning, each hitting a two-run home run to make the score 8-0.
Starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto had another spectacular start, posting six scoreless innings and striking out seven batters. Across his last five starts, Yamamoto has allowed just three runs through 34 innings pitched. He has struck out 44 batters during that stretch. He ends his 2025 regular season with a 2.49 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP.
The bullpen came in and delivered as well, keeping the D-backs out of the remainder of the game. Tanner Scott threw a scoreless bottom of the seventh, Will Klein got three quick outs and Anthony Banda closed out the game.
Their clinching of the division solidifies their spot as the third seed in the National League for the postseason, meaning they will face the holder of the final Wild Card spot come October. That spot is currently held by the New York Mets, however the Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks aren't quite out of the running yet.
With their position in the postseason confirmed, the Dodgers have the opportunity to give some players a rest in their final series of the regular season, which comes against the Seattle Mariners. The Dodgers have already decided on their pitchers for the series: Emmet Sheehan on the mound Friday, followed by Tyler Glasnow on Saturday and Clayton Kershaw will make his final regular season start away from home on the final day of the season Sunday.
The series begins Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
