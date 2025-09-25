Dodgers' Dave Roberts Calls Out Relievers Amid Brutal Struggles
The feeling the Dodgers had on both Tuesday and Wednesday night is all too familiar.
Two more dominant outings from a Dodgers starting pitcher were squandered by an ailing bullpen that has consistently lost games for Los Angeles this season.
In Tuesday's case, it was Shohei Ohtani who pitched six scoreless innings, giving up five hits and striking out eight batters. Then, rookie relievers Jack Dreyer and Edgardo Henriquez gave up a combined three runs in the seventh inning. Entering the ninth, the Dodgers still had a one-run lead, but closer Tanner Scott blew the save, allowing two runs in a meltdown of a final inning.
On Wednesday, the Dodgers were able to hang on in extra innings despite three earned runs from Alex Vesia in the eighth inning.
As the Dodgers prepare for the postseason, when the pressure is magnified and the stakes are infinitely higher, manager Dave Roberts is sending a message to his ailing bullpen.
"When you’re out on the mound, you’re the guy on the mound with the ball," Roberts said after Tuesday's loss. "You’ve got to find a way to have that conviction within yourself each time. I can continue to support them but I’ve got to find some guys that are going to pitch with conviction and go out there and compete and bet on those guys.
“Our starters can’t go nine every night. We’re looking for some guys to step up. We need it. We need these guys.”
A Dodgers starting pitcher hasn't been credited with a loss since Sept. 4. The team has lost seven games since then, all of which have been at the hands of either Blake Treinen or Tanner Scott.
Their eighth loss almost came on Wednesday night. After building a 4-1 lead against Arizona, Vesia gave up three runs in the eighth inning after getting the first two batters of the inning out. After allowing a one-run double, Vesia was removed in favor of Edgardo Henriquez, who gave up a single and sacrifice fly to tie the game up.
Making his first appearance as a reliever this season, Clayton Kershaw trotted out in the ninth, pitching a clean three-up, three-down inning. Two innings later, Tommy Edman hit a single to bring Freddie Freeman home and Justin Wrobleski closed out the game.
It took a legion of relief pitchers to get the Dodgers through a late September regular season game against a good Diamondbacks team, albeit one that is likely to miss the postseason.
October will not be as forgiving to the ailing Dodger bullpen.
