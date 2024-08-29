Dodgers Could Get High-Leverage Reliever Back in Early September
The Los Angeles Dodgers may soon have another key arm back in their bullpen as Brusdar Graterol progresses in his rehabilitation following a hamstring strain.
Graterol recently threw a 30-pitch bullpen session and reported no lingering issues with his hamstring, indicating he might soon begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment. This could pave the way for his return to the Dodgers' bullpen by early September.
Manager Dave Roberts expressed optimism about Graterol’s recovery timeline, stating, “I think Brusdar should be going out on assignment soon. He’s been sprinting, the bullpens have been good, and the velocity is there. So, I don’t see why we can’t send him out soon and have a real conversation in a week to 10 days.”
Graterol’s path back to the mound has been far from smooth. He missed the entire first half of the season due to a shoulder injury that first appeared during spring training. After enduring multiple setbacks, he finally made his season debut on Aug. 6 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
However, just nine pitches into his outing, he had to be helped off the field due to a hamstring strain. Fortunately, the injury wasn’t severe, allowing him to quickly resume workouts.
“It’s great,” Roberts said about Graterol’s recovery. “Considering where we were after his first outing and now having this conversation about early September is fantastic. Brusdar has been so valuable to us in the postseason each year. Getting him back, especially as a neutral reliever effective against both right- and left-handed hitters, will be a big boost.”
Graterol himself feels a sense of relief that the injury wasn’t more serious.
“I got the news the next day after taking the MRI,” he said, via Bill Plunkett of the Southern California News Group. “It took a lot of weight off my mind. Mentally, it was draining to come back from the first rehab stint, but hearing the good news alleviated what I was feeling.”
Despite his recent setbacks, Graterol is coming off the best season of his career, during which he posted a 1.20 ERA and tied for the team lead in appearances. The string of injuries has been frustrating for the reliever, who has struggled to re-establish himself in the Dodgers' bullpen.
“Frustrating,” Graterol admitted. “All the arm injuries, the ups and downs… it’s been mentally draining. I’ve tried to stay positive, keep my head in a good place, and keep moving forward, but this season has been tough.”