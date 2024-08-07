Dodgers Reliever Brusdar Graterol Injured in 2024 Debut After Only Eight Pitches
Brusdar Graterol's 2024 debut could not have gone much worse for the Dodgers' right-handed pitcher.
After missing the first four-plus months of the regular season with a right shoulder injury, Graterol was activated from the injured list Monday and made his debut Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Graterol was called on to face Bryce Harper to start the sixth inning. He retired the All-Star first baseman on a flyout, then allowed a single to the next batter, Alec Bohm.
Graterol got behind the next batter, J.T. Realmuto, 2-and-1. His fourth pitch sailed high and Graterol immediately grabbed at his right leg:
Hunched over on the mound, Graterol was quickly tended to by the Dodgers' training staff. He didn't throw any practice pitches and needed assistance to walk off the field without putting weight on his right leg.
Later Tuesday, the Dodgers annonuced Graterol had left the game with a right hamstring train.
Brent Honeywell relieved Graterol on the spot. He walked Realmuto and allowed a pair of run-scoring singles before the inning was over; both runs (and the walk) were charged to Graterol.
Thosee two runs helped the Phillies crack open a 3-0 lead en route to a 6-2 win. Honeywell pitched the game's final 3.2 innings.
But the greater concern was Graterol. One of the team's most durable and efficient pitchers last year, his 2024 debut lasted only eight pitches.
Graterol was arguably the Dodgers’ top reliever last season with a 1.20 ERA in 68 appearances, but his lone Cactus League outing against the Cubs on March 2 brought some troublesome news.
Graterol landed on the IL after that game, and had yet to make his regular season debut for the Dodgers. His injury was initially described as hip tightness and inflammation in his throwing shoulder, but the shoulder issue was the bigger problem.
The rehab process was long. Graterol wasn't cleared to begin a minor league rehab proces until July, and he made six appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City. Outside of one bad inning, when he gave up four runs on five hits and only recorded two outs, Graterol was effective. He struck out seven and walked one across 7.2 innings of work.
Graterol's last outing with Oklahoma City was on Saturday. He pitched a scoreless inning in the game.
Graterol, 25, is 11-9 with a 2.80 ERA in 181 career appearances. Across four seasons with the Dodgers, Graterol has also made 21 appearances in the playoffs, pitching to a 1.71 ERA.