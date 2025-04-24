Dodgers Could Trade Top Pitching Prospect in Blockbuster Deadline Deal, Says Insider
The Los Angeles Dodgers are off to a 16-9 start to the 2025 campaign, but are doing so with their fair share of injuries.
With already 12 pitchers on the injured list, fans are having chilling flashbacks to the pitching ailments of 2024 — but with a current Triple-A arm linked as potential trade bait, reinforcements may be on the way.
ESPN's MLB insider David Schoenfield theorized early trade deadline candidates for each team, and picked southpaw Justin Wrobleski as a potential piece to be moved.
Although parting ways with a pitcher despite the injuries may seem counter-intuitive, pitchers will need to be moved when some of the current arms on the IL start to return.
For instance, Clayton Kershaw has just begun his rehab assignment in Triple-A. Since he's on the 60-day IL, his roster spot doesn't count towards the Dodgers' 40-man squad. Once he returns from assignment, someone will have to be DFA'd, traded, or added to the 60-day IL.
Wrobleski gave up eight hits and eight runs in his sole start for the Dodgers this season, but has seen increasingly more Triple-A success.
In Oklahoma City, Wrobleski has a 3.29 ERA over his three starts. He has thrown 11 strikeouts, but has also allowed 10 walks over 13.2 innings pitched. His command seems to be an issue, and perhaps a change of scenery can help out his professional baseball life.
As for a potential return, a center fielder should be at the top of the Dodgers' wish list.
With Andy Pages, the current man in the middle, batting just .183 with 23 strikeouts in 22 games this season, an offensive boost is needed, to say the least. Current second baseman Tommy Edman is more than capable of also playing in center, but then an everyday second baseman would have to replace the utility man.
Regardless of what happens with the Dodgers, moves will need to be made when their injured pitchers start returning, whether that's via a trade or just more clever roster movement.
