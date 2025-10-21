Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Announces Starting Pitching News Ahead of World Series

Nelson Espinal

Oct 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) speaks in a press conference before game four against the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) speaks in a press conference before game four against the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced his starting pitchers for Games 1 and 2 of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Left-handed pitcher Blake Snell will start Game 1 followed by Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 2.

More news: Yankees Legend Sends Shohei Ohtani GOAT Message After NLCS Dominance

Snell pitched in Game 1 of the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers, throwing eight shutout innings before the bullpen took over for the save.

Yamamoto followed Snell in the NLCS, pitching in Game 2. He threw a complete game and only managed to give up one run in his outing.

Latest Dodgers News

feed

This story will be updated.....

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News