Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Announces Starting Pitching News Ahead of World Series
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced his starting pitchers for Games 1 and 2 of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Left-handed pitcher Blake Snell will start Game 1 followed by Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 2.
Snell pitched in Game 1 of the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers, throwing eight shutout innings before the bullpen took over for the save.
Yamamoto followed Snell in the NLCS, pitching in Game 2. He threw a complete game and only managed to give up one run in his outing.
