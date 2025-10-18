Dodgers' Michael Conforto Breaks Silence on Being Snubbed From LA's Postseason Run
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Michael Conforto commented on being left out of the Dodgers' rosters for their three postseason series so far this October.
Conforto, the team's first choice left fielder during the regular season, is yet to make an appearance in the postseason, due to his performances during the regular season. The Dodgers signed Conforto ahead of 2025 to a one-year, $17 million contract, but he failed to live up to expectations.
The former All-Star batted just .199 in 2025, hitting 12 home runs and posting a .638 OPS.
“I am just trying to enjoy this experience and soak it all in and trying to stay ready if they need me in this series or the next one,” Conforto said. “But definitely not being on the roster is motivating, so I have some things I have to work on and go into the offseason and take care of those things and we’ll see what happens.”
Kike Hernandez and Alex Call have been Conforto's replacements in left, and if they keep playing how they have been, he will likely not feature during October for the Dodgers.
Hernandez is once again performing well above his standard in October, posting a .792 OPS through 36 at-bats this postseason. He has been one of the Dodgers' most important players during the playoffs, featuring in all 10 of their games so far.
As for Call, he has been extremely effective in the limited role he has had this postseason. He has played in just four games, but has reached safely in five of his six plate appearances so far. While there's a small sample size for his success due to his lack of game time, he has an OPS of 1.607 during the playoffs.
The Dodgers took a series sweep over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS to advance to the World Series yet again, and will look to defend their title when the series begins next Friday against either the Mariners or Blue Jays.
The Dodgers have made quick work of their opponents during the postseason so far, and with the way things are going, manager Dave Roberts is unlikely to drastically change the roster heading into the Fall Classic.
