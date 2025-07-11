Dodgers' Dave Roberts Calls Out Tyler Glasnow to Be More Dependable
Tyler Glasnow returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers. It was his sixth start of the season and first since sustaining a shoulder injury in April.
Now that Glasnow is healthy to pitch, the Dodgers still are not satisfied with the All-Star right-hander’s performance. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Glasnow needs to be more dependable and have some more consistency during his starts.
“I know no one is more frustrated than Tyler is,” Roberts said to the Orange County Register. “You love the guy. You love the teammate. Certainly the talent is undeniable. But I think for me, for us – you want the dependability. That’s something that I’m looking for from Tyler from here on out. To know what you’re going to get when he takes that ball every fifth or sixth day.”
In his most recent start against Milwaukee, Glasnow allowed two hits and one run while walking three batters and striking out five. Through the season, he has posted a 3.52 ERA, 14 walks and 28 strikeouts in 23 innings.
Last season was his first since the Dodgers signed him to a five-year, $136.5 million contract extension after acquiring him in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. He went on to make a career-high 22 starts in a career-high 134 innings.
Glasnow earned the first All-Star selection of his career. Everything was going great for the Dodgers’ new ace until elbow tendinitis sidelined him for the entire postseason.
And then, Glasnow sustained a new injury in his shoulder just five starts into the season, depleting the rotation once again.
Although Glasnow’s battle with injuries in Los Angeles has been frustrating and has likely affected his production on the mound, Roberts said he knows Glasnow can still be one of the best pitchers in MLB.
“The ability, the production when he’s healthy, when he’s right, he’s as good as there is in the game,” Roberts said. “We wouldn’t have locked him up (to a multi-year contract) if we didn’t feel that way, right? It’s in there. It’s been in there. That’s what we need to get back to consistently.”
October is still a few months away, and the upcoming All-Star break will give Glasnow some more rest and extra time to work through his issues.
