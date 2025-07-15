Dodgers' Dave Roberts Gives Opinion on Controversial NL All-Star
In the days since Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski was named to the National League All-Star team by Major Leaue Baseball, no shortage of opinions have been offered about the selection.
Misiorowski, 23, has appeared in five major league games. One came against the Dodgers only seven days ago in Milwaukee. Another might come soon; the Dodgers are hosting the Brewers this weekend in Los Angeles, their first series after the All-Star break.
Coincidentally the Dodgers' manager, Dave Roberts, now has the task of inserting Misiorowski into his pitching plans for Tuesday's All-Star game. As the manager of the defending World Series champions, Roberts is the appointed skipper for the NL squad in Atlanta.
While many chided MLB's decision to select Misiorowski over a more experienced pitcher, Roberts did not sound critical of the pick.
“For this young kid to be named an All-Star, I couldn’t be more excited for him,” Roberts told reporters in Atlanta. “It’s gonna be electric. The fans, the media, you’re gonna love it. So for me, it’s an easy answer, because if it brings excitement, attention to our game, then I’m all about it.”
Misiorowski's streak of 11 consecutive hitless innings to begin his career was the longest by any pitcher since at least 1901. His triple-digit fastball played well against the Dodgers, too.
After allowing a leadoff home run to Shohei Ohtani on July 8 at American Family Field, Misiorowski did not allow a run while striking out 12 batters over six innings.
Despite Misiorowski's talent, some veteran players were not delighted by his addition to the NL All-Star Team.
"What a joke,” Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner, told The Athletic. "That’s f------ terrible. I mean, that’s terrible, dude."
Phillies veterans Ranger Suarez (7-3, 2.15 ERA) and Christopher Sanchez (8-2, 2.50) were among the worthy pitchers left off the team. Sanchez pitched Sunday for the Phillies, which took him out of consideration to pitch in the All-Star Game, per MLB rules. Suarez declined his invitation.
Enter Misiorowski, who will take his 4-1 record and 2.81 ERA against the best hitters in the American League at the Midsummer Classic.
“I think it was just one of those things that, when it happened, it’s not really anything I’ve done,” Misiorowski told reporters Monday in Atlanta. “I’m not gonna say no to MLB about coming to the game, so it is what it is.”
