Former Dodger Julio Urias Has Options to Continue Career, Says Agent Scott Boras
Julio Urías hasn't thrown an inning in Major League Baseball since the Dodgers placed him on administrative leave in September 2023. The left-handed pitcher's career effectively ended when he was arrested for physically attacking his wife in public outside an LAFC game.
Last year, Urías was sentenced to 36 months of summary probation and ordered to complete 30 days of community labor. He also was ordered to complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling course and to pay a domestic violence fund fee.
In March, Urías was suspended through the end of the All-Star break by Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. A free agent, Urías will be reinstated from the restricted list on Thursday.
Who is still interested in employing a player suspended twice for domestic violence, who hasn't pitched professionally in nearly two years?
Someone, believes his agent, Scott Boras.
"(Urías) still has every intention to continue his career,” Boras told Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times on Monday in Atlanta. “He’s getting in shape. Obviously, he’ll have options that are open to him.”
While Boras did not specify the pitcher's potential options, Shaikin reports "it is believed that multiple teams have checked in on Urías, but it is uncertain whether a deal would be struck and, if so, he might be able to help a major league team."
Still just 28 years old, Urías' suspension from pitching only applied to MLB. He reportedly faced no impediments to pitching in another country, such as Japan or his native Mexico, so long as he complied with the terms of his legal sentence.
Urías was 11-8 with a 4.60 ERA in 21 starts at the time of his arrest. In parts of eight major league seasons, all with the Dodgers, he went 60-25 with a 3.11 ERA in 158 games (122 starts).
Will Urías get another chance in MLB?
“It depends on how teams view the situation and view his skill,” Boras told Shaikin.
The case of Urías' former Dodgers teammate, pitcher Trevor Bauer, might be instructive. Bauer was ultimately suspended for a total of 194 games under MLB's domestic violence policy.
While he hasn't thrown a pitch since his last start for the Dodgers in 2021, Bauer has spent the last three seasons pitching professionally in Japan and Mexico.
