Dodgers' Dave Roberts Makes Concerning Admission About Bullpen
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expressed his concern over the team's bullpen, which almost cost them Game 1 of the National League Wild Card series.
The offense scored 10 runs, and Blake Snell pitched a gem on Tuesday, giving Los Angeles the win.
However, the bullpen came into the game during the 8th inning and walked several batters, coughing up three runs and having the bases loaded again and again.
Eventually, lefty Jack Dreyer came in after Alex Vesia and Edgardo Henriquez created a jam, and Dreyer managed to get two outs and end the eighth.
Blake Treinen, who has cost the Dodgers several games over the past two months with poor outings in high-leverage situations, came in for the save and got the job done in relatively short order.
Despite getting the win, the Dodgers' bullpen raised questions about their status, and Roberts is still not sure who the team's reliable relief arms are.
"Yeah. I think -- you like them all, you trust them all, to various degrees. And I think in the postseason, you have to go with ultimately who you feel best in that one spot," Roberts said after the game to the media.
"And so it's ever-evolving, and I'm not going to be a "It can't be blind to performance and heartbeat and how guys respond to certain situations.
"It's sort of a daily kind of conversation with the pitching coaches, the front office and just kind of -- and most importantly, what I see."
The Dodgers will have different pitchers to use now that they've advanced to the NL Division Series, where they are set to face the Philadelphia Phillies. Clayton Kershaw should join the team and provide some quality left-handed pitching.
He has stepped up in big moments before, and considering how well he has been throwing this season, he could help give Roberts an arm he can trust.
Additionally, lefty Anthony Banda should join the team and provide a reliable arm out of the bullpen.
The Dodgers will need their relievers to get some key outs come October, or their aspirations of being back to back World Series champions won't come to fruition.
