Dodgers Get Amazing Will Smith News Ahead of Wild Card Series
Catcher Will Smith is on the Dodgers' roster for the National League Wild Card Series against the Cincinnati Reds. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic was first to report the news Tuesday.
The catcher, who suffered a fractured bone in his right hand earlier this month, attempted to hit Monday in hopes of making the Dodgers' roster. His inclusion on the Dodgers' 26-man roster suggests that he can at least be used as a pinch hitter off the bench, even if the injury prevents him from suiting up behind the plate.
Smith was hitting .296 with 17 home runs and 61 RBIs when he was placed on the injured list after the Dodgers' Sept. 9 game against the Colorado Rockies.
Manager Dave Roberts said Smith "came out of it well" after taking batting practice Monday afternoon in the cage inside Dodger Stadium.
"He's going to take part in the live session outside tonight during our workout," Roberts said, "so encouraged."
Ostensibly the live session went well, too.
The Dodgers are likely to carry catchers Ben Rortvedt and Dalton Rushing on their roster for the best-of-three Wild Card series in addition to Smith.
Smith broke the third metacarpal in his throwing hand when it was struck by a foul tip in the Dodgers' game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Initially diagnosed as a contusion, follow-up scans revealed the fracture after the injury was slow to heal.
Rortvedt, a career backup, has taken the lion's share of reps at catcher in the wake of Smith's injury. Acquired at the trade deadline from the Tampa Bay Rays along with pitcher Paul Gervase, Rortvedt has played 18 games with the Dodgers since. He's slashing .224/.309/.327 with one home run in 58 plate appearances.
Rortvedt, a left-handed hitter, debuted with the Minnesota Twins in 2021 and has played 227 regular season games since. His next postseason appearance will be his first.
Rushing, who also bats left-handed, was the top position player prospect in the Dodgers' organization when he was promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City in May. But he has so far failed to replicate his minor league success at the major league level.
In 53 major league games, Rushing has slashed .204/.258/.324. The 24-year-old finished the season well, however, with six hits (including a home run and a double) in his last 17 plate appearances. As long as Smith is relegated to pinch hitting duties, Rushing could push for more playing time in the postseason.
Game 1 of the Wild Card series between the Dodgers and Reds is Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
