Dodgers' Dave Roberts Opens Up About Walker Buehler Starting a Playoff Game
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler earned his sixth loss of the season on Saturday in another subpar outing for the 30-year-old. Facing the Colorado Rockies at home, Buehler allowed five hits, four earned runs, and one walk while striking out nine in the Dodgers' 6-3 loss to the Rockies.
The down performance came after one of Buehler's best games in his previous start against the Atlanta Braves. Last Sunday in Atlanta, Buehler pitched six innings and allowed three hits, two runs (one earned), and five walks while striking out five. He helped the Dodgers earn a 9-2 win over the Braves.
Despite another less than stellar start for Buehler, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts feels the most confident he has in Buehler all season.
“This is the most confident I’ve been in Walker this year,” Roberts said, via Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. “I believe that it was in there, but obviously he needs to have some success to believe that as well. I do think getting nine strikeouts and commanding the baseball the way that he is, I feel very confident of him starting a playoff game for us.”
Buehler did tack on a season-high nine strikeouts during the start, his highest total since he struck out seven twice in May. Buehler left batters swinging multiple times with his fastball and curveball, which Roberts also found encouraging.
The primary issue for Buehler on Saturday was his performance in early innings. He gave up three of the four earned runs in the first two innings. During another start against the Chicago Cubs earlier this month, Buehler allowed three earned runs in the first inning.
“He’s putting himself in some stress in the first inning,” Roberts said. “We have to figure out a way to get that clean first inning because it does seem like the third and fourth and fifth innings, he finds his stride.”
With the Dodgers' starting rotation decimated by injuries, there is a very real possibility that Buehler starts for the team in the postseason. While Roberts has expressed confidence in Buehler, he has yet to show consistency since returning from Tommy John surgery this year. He is 1-6 on the season with a 5.63 ERA and 63 strikeouts.
The Dodgers are expected to start Jack Flaherty and Yoshinobu Yamamoto for sure in the postseason. Gavin Stone and Tyler Glasnow are unlikely to return. Clayton Kershaw's outlook is questionable. This leaves open spots in the postseason starting rotation, which Buehler could likely take at this point.