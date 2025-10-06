Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reveals One Pitcher is Off Limits Out of Bullpen in NLDS Game 2
The Dodgers are taking advantage of having a unique schedule during the NL Division Series. After their 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, the Dodgers had a day off Sunday before facing the Phillies at 3:08 p.m. on Monday.
The extra time off, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, gives the team an opportunity to reset their pitching strategy.
"I think it's beneficial," Roberts said of the day off. "Obviously getting Blake [Snell] on his regular rest, I think with the guys that we used out of the pen yesterday, they're all back online outside of Glasnow.
"I think we kind of reset, and I feel good with, obviously, Snell going tomorrow and kind of having whoever we want to deploy behind him."
With Snell on track to start Game 2, the Dodgers will be back to how they started the postseason, as it was Snell who took the mound in Game 1 of the Dodgers' Wild Card matchup against the Cincinnati Reds.
Snell pitched seven innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs while striking out nine batters. He now has had over a week in between starts, meaning the two-time Cy Young winner should be fresh for his second postseason start.
On the other hand, Roberts is determined to return starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow to a starting role instead of using him in relief. Glasnow, who made 18 starts for the Dodgers this season with a 3.19 ERA, made a brief appearance in Game 1 of the NLDS. Glasnow came in relief of Ohtani to open the seventh inning, striking out two batters, walking two and allowing one hit across 1.2 innings.
Roberts said Sunday that he expects Glasnow to be the Dodgers' starting pitcher for Game 4 of the NLDS — assuming the series reaches four games.
Roberts did not, however, close the door on Glasnow making an appearance in Game 3 if it meant possibly being able to close out the series.
"He's still in line for Game 4," Roberts said. "As I sit here right now, coming out of the pen the rest of the series is not on my radar. But you just never know how things play out. But having him lined up for Game 4 is kind of where we're at."
