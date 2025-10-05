Dodgers' Dave Roberts Continues to Downplay Roki Sasaki as LA's Closer
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts insisted reliever Roki Sasaki has still not taken the closer spot despite his continued involvement in the ninth inning for the Dodgers.
Sasaki came into Game 1 of the Dodgers' NLDS win against the Phillies in the ninth inning on Saturday, marking the second straight game he had closed in the postseason.
The Dodgers took a late 5-3 lead against the Phillies, and brought in the 23-year-old rookie after getting out of a jam in the eighth inning. Sasaki made quick work of the bottom of the Phillies' lineup, striking out J.T. Realmuto, then forcing a groundout and a pop out after a one-out double from Max Kepler.
"And with Roki, I just felt that the lane right there, you know, asking Alex to do an up/down, I just felt comfortable with him right there," Roberts said.
"Honestly, I could have went to a couple other guys in those spots. But just kind of knowing who I've got, I felt good about those guys we ran out there."
More news: Dodgers Steal Game 1 vs Phillies in Shocking Turn of Events, Take 1-0 NLDS Lead
The Dodgers were without Sasaki for a majority of the regular season, as he landed on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement in May. He began the season as a starting pitcher, though struggled through his eight starts. He had a 4.72 ERA through 34.1 innings pitched, striking out just 24 batters in that time.
He began his rehab assignment in August, however also struggled as a starter in Triple-A. He transferred to the bullpen for his final two appearances in the minors this season, keeping two scoreless innings.
The Dodgers kept him in the same role upon his return at the end of the regular season, and he made two appearances before the postseason began. He didn't allow a run in either situation, striking out four batters through two innings. Sasaki carried his momentum into the postseason, throwing a perfect inning to secure the Wild Card series for the Dodgers over the Cincinnati Reds, then having another strong showing against the Phillies on Saturday.
More news: Dodgers' Will Smith Provides Exciting Injury Update Ahead of NLDS
If the young right-hander can continue to show his strength durinh high-leverage situations, he will become an asset to a Dodgers bullpen which is only growing in confidence. The Dodgers play Game 2 against the Phillies on Monday, and will look to take a 2-0 lead back to Dodger Stadium for Game 3. The second game of the series begins Monday at 3:08 p.m. PT.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.