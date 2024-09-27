Dodgers' Dave Roberts Says Shohei Ohtani Achieved Lifelong Goal Thursday
Shohei Ohtani didn't just celebrate his first division title in Major League Baseball on Thursday night.
He achieved a lifelong dream.
“This is something that I know Shohei’s dreamed about ever since he was a young kid," Roberts said in the Dodgers' clubhouse after their 7-2 win over the San Diego Padres clinched their 11th National League West title in the last 12 years. "Now he’s living it, right now in real time. He’s put on a show in the last couple weeks. What a year he’s having. We’re going to ride that horse, that thoroughbred to the championship.”
With the game tied 2-2 in the seventh inning, Ohtani's single into right field drove in the go-ahead run for the Dodgers.
Ohtani would then score when the next batter, Mookie Betts, followed with a single of his own.
The rout was on. A home run by Andy Pages in the eighth inning provided the final score.
After the game, the champagne poured freely as players celebrated in the clubhouse and on the field.
Before joining his teammates, Ohtani celebrated on the field with his wife, Mamiko, and his dog, Decoy.
With champagne flying, Ohtani was among few players in the clubhouse who opted not to wear protective goggles.
“It stung a little bit in my eyes," Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton, "but hopefully it wouldn’t cause too much damage.”
Ohtani has been delivering for the Dodgers all year long in his first season since signing a 10-year, $700 million contract.
The two-way star has been limited to DH duties while he rehabilitates his elbow from surgery. That hasn't stopped Ohtani from putting up a league-leading 8.8 Wins Above Replacement, a number unheard of for a player who doesn't play in the field.
Ohtani practically locked up the National League MVP award on Sept. 19 in Miami. In the Dodgers' 20-4 win over the Marlins, Ohtani delivered one of the best individual games in major league history by going 6-for-6 with three home runs, 10 RBIs, and two stolen bases.
In the process, Ohtani became the first player known to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season in major league history.
Ohtani has 53 home runs, 56 stolen bases and a .305 batting average. He leads the NL in home runs and RBIs (126), runs (131), on-base percentage (.387), slugging (.643) and OPS (1.030).