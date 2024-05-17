Dodgers Demote Last Year's Rookie of the Year Runner-Up, Place All-Star on IL
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a significant roster shuffle in anticipation of Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds, bringing back veteran Jason Heyward from the injured list and summoning former top prospect Miguel Vargas from Triple-A.
To make room for the two outfielders, outfielder James Outman has been optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City, while third baseman Max Muncy was placed on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain.
The most notable aspect of Friday's moves is the demotion of Outman, last year’s National League Rookie of the Year runner-up. Despite being just 27 years old, Outman has struggled in his sophomore season, recording a .147 batting average with three home runs and 10 RBIs. His offensive performance (.516 OPS, 40 strikeouts in 36 games) has fallen well below expectations.
Muncy, meanwhile, has seen yet another season disrupted by injury. The 33-year-old third baseman is hitting .223 with nine home runs and 28 RBIs in 40 games. His absence from the lineup against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday and subsequent placement on the injured list suggest he's been bothered by the oblique for a while. He's been in a 1 for 25 slump over his past seven games.
Heyward, 34, returns to the Dodgers after a brief minor league rehab stint. Before a back injury in March knocked him out for the entire month of April, Heyward managed just three hits in 14 at-bats. With the struggles of Outman, however, Heyward's comeback could be a much-needed boost to the Dodgers' outfield depth.
Vargas, 24, receives his first call-up of the season following a strong showing in Triple-A, where he boasted a .295 batting average with eight home runs and 38 RBIs. Transitioning to a corner outfielder role in spring training, Vargas can fortify the Dodgers' left field depth and right-handed talent off the bench.
In addition to these moves, the Dodgers have recalled right-handed relief pitcher Ricky Vanasco from Oklahoma City while optioning left-hander Nick Ramirez, giving the bullpen a fresh arm going into the weekend.