Dodgers Draft Pick Suffers Knee Injury in Season Opener in College Football
The Los Angeles Dodgers drafted right-handed pitcher/quarterback Sam Horn in the 17th round of last month's MLB Draft.
Horn was a four-star recruit to play football at the University of Missouri, but also shows immense promise on the mound. A Tommy John surgery limited him to just 15 collegiate innings since 2023, but it was still enough for the Dodgers to spend a late draft pick on Horn.
During Missouri's season opener on Friday, Horn suffered a leg injury in the first half, leading to him wearing a cast and using crutches for the remainder of the evening.
Horn had been in the midst of a battle for playing time this season, as Missouri brought in Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula to compete with the redshirt Junior for the starting job.
Although Pribula started the game, Horn checked in for a designed run up the middle, the play that would land him in an air cast moments later.
With a timeline still unclear after his MRI, ESPN reported Friday that Horn will be out indefinitely.
The Columbia Daily News' Calum McAndrew reported that Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz spoke highly on Horn's character after the game, and the adversity that he is facing.
“Just devastated. You know, he was voted captain because his teammates care about him," Drinkwitz said. "And you hurt for the young man, because last year was taken away from him for a different (reason). And now this year he's, you know, he's gonna have to face another injury, and don't know how long it'll be.
“There's something that wears you down mentally in those things. So can't second guess it. You just gotta face it every day, and we'll face it with him. … We're all really disappointed.”
As for a potential Dodgers career, vice president of baseball operations Billy Gasparino is pushing for Horn to swap out a football for a glove.
“We’re pleasantly hoping he does,” Gasparino said earlier this month. “We think there’s a whole window of opportunity to get him much better, and quickly.
“But,” Gasparino later added, “he definitely seemed split on what he wanted to do going forward.”
Regardless of what Horn decides to pursue professionally, there is no doubt that everyone in the University of Missouri and Dodgers community are wishing him a speedy recover.
