Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto Has Goal To Return This Season
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto revealed Sunday that his goal is to come back this season to pitch, per ESPN's Alden González.
The Dodgers' starter has been out since July 15, when he was removed from a start against the Kansas City Royals after two innings due to a strained rotator cuff. The Dodgers are hoping Yamamoto can return by late August or early September, the end of the regular season.
The Dodgers' right-hander, who was placed on the 60-day injured list on July 13, has already made progress in his rehabilitation by beginning a throwing program and playing catch.
Prior to his injury, Yamamoto was 6-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 84 strikeouts. Yamamoto had pitched in six games in which he did not allow a single earned run, and was off to a strong June, allowing just one earned run in three starts for a 0.60 ERA.
The Dodgers signed Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million deal in September. The 25-year-old had previously played Nippon Professional Baseball, the highest level of baseball in Japan, where he was a four-time Pacific League ERA champion for the Orix Buffaloes.
The Yamamoto injury has been one of several blows to the Dodgers' starting rotation this season. The Dodgers have also had injuries to starters including Tyler Glasnow, Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, and Walker Buehler, while Bobby Miller was optioned to Triple-A.
The spate of injuries forced the Dodgers to be reliant on young arms like Landon Knack and Justin Wrobleski. The good news for the rotation is Glasnow is planning to return Wednesday, and Yamamoto looks to be back before the postseason.
Yamamoto might return too late to resume his quest for the National League Rookie of the Year award, but he can help the Dodgers on their quest to win a World Series.